Toronto transferred Santander (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

The move was fully expected at some point in 2026 after Santander underwent shoulder surgery in February. The veteran outfielder could return later in the season, though he's almost certain to be out at least through the All-Star break. The Blue Jays opened up a spot on their 40-man roster, which will likely to used to bolster an injury-depleted pitching staff.