Santander (shoulder) has been hitting off a pitching machine at the Blue Jays' spring training complex and still hopes to return before the end of the season, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Santander underwent surgery to repair his left shoulder labrum in February and had to be shut down for a bit around midseason due to continued discomfort. However, Santander seems to be trending in the right direction and is aiming to face live pitching next week. If that happens, a return sometime in September could become realistic.