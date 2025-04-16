Santander went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's win over Atlanta.

Santander broke the game open with a three-run blast off Spencer Schwellenbach in the fifth inning to put them up 6-1. It was Santander's second long ball of the season and his first at home as a member of the Blue Jays. Though his average currently sits at just .211, Santander now has a hit in six straight games, including homers in two of his last four, and has struck out once over his last 17 at-bats.