The Blue Jays have selected Nimmala with the 20th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Nimmala doesn't turn 18 until Oct. 16, so he is one of the youngest players in this year's draft class. At 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, he has a wiry, projectable frame, and the hope is that he continues to fill out. A shortstop from Florida, Nimmala has more raw power than his current physicality would suggest, but it's a power-over-hit profile, or at least power-over-OBP, as he can be overly aggressive at times. If he matures physically in the coming years the way many scouts hope, Nimmala's current average or above-average tools could tick up into the plus range, but his hit tool is enough of a question mark that there's a wide range of outcomes in pro ball.