Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Blue Jays' Arjun Nimmala: Rehabbing in FCL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Nimmala has gone 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI through two rehab games in the rookie-level Florida Complex League after Double-A New Hampshire placed him on its 7-day injured list May 30 due to a hamstring strain, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

After being promoted to New Hampshire on May 3, Nimmala slashed .308/.375/.369 with no home runs and three stolen bases across 72 plate appearances in 18 games before being forced to the shelf. He appears poised to return to the Double-A lineup before the All-Star break, as he's since been able to begin stockpiling at-bats in the FCL. The 20-year-old infielder is regarded as one of the top prospects in the Toronto system and could reach the big leagues as soon as 2027.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!