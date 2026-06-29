Blue Jays' Arjun Nimmala: Rehabbing in FCL

Nimmala has gone 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI through two rehab games in the rookie-level Florida Complex League after Double-A New Hampshire placed him on its 7-day injured list May 30 due to a hamstring strain, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

After being promoted to New Hampshire on May 3, Nimmala slashed .308/.375/.369 with no home runs and three stolen bases across 72 plate appearances in 18 games before being forced to the shelf. He appears poised to return to the Double-A lineup before the All-Star break, as he's since been able to begin stockpiling at-bats in the FCL. The 20-year-old infielder is regarded as one of the top prospects in the Toronto system and could reach the big leagues as soon as 2027.