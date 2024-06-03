Single-A Dunedin activated Nimmala from its development list Monday and assigned him to the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

Dunedin deactivated Nimmala on May 14 after the 18-year-old shortstop had slashed a lowly .167/.280/.306 over 125 plate appearances. He's presumably spent the last few weeks working on his swing at the Blue Jays' spring training complex and now appears to be ready to test himself in a game setting again. If Nimmala is able to quickly find success in the Complex League, he could soon be headed back to Dunedin.