Nimmala is slashing .224/.313/.381 with 13 home runs and 17 steals in 120 games for High-A Vancouver.

Nimmala has a .566 OPS over his last 79 games after starting the year with a .917 OPS in his first 41 games. While he will finish the year as a below average hitter (91 wRC+) in the Northwest League, Nimmala is the youngest qualified player in the league and fourth-youngest qualified hitter at High-A, so he should be graded on a bit of a curve. The power-hitting shortstop finished 2024 on fire (.888 OPS over his final 55 games) but it's the opposite trend to close 2025. That said, he cut his strikeout rate from 30.7 percent in 2024 to 21.4 percent in 2025 while keeping his walk rate steady at 10 percent. Nimmala's stock is down after this summerlong slump, but he still has a chance to be Toronto's shortstop of the future. The only other players 19 and under to hit 13-plus home runs with double-digit steals and a strikeout rate under 25 percent this season are Konnor Griffin, Eduardo Quintero, Edward Florentino, Sebastian Walcott and Colt Emerson.