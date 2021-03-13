Martin entered Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers in center field, and manager Charlie Montoyo has liked what he's seen from the 21-year-old as he adapts to the outfield, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The offseason signing of George Springer doesn't leave any obvious holes in the Toronto lineup, but Martin could still be in consideration for his big-league debut later this season if he has a great start in the high minors or if injuries create a need. Demonstrating defensive versatility could also accelerate his timetable, and the Jays have already shown they're willing to find room for a promising young bat all over the diamond given how they've used Cavan Biggio.