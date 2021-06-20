Martin went 5-for-6 with two doubles, two runs, a stolen base and four RBI on Saturday in Double-A New Hampshire's 15-2 win over Hartford.

Martin extended his hitting streak to 10 games while reaching base a season-high five times on the day. The 2020 first-round pick has faced little resistance from Double-A pitching thus far during his first professional campaign, slashing .295/.403/.426 with two home runs and three stolen bases across 154 plate appearances. A promotion to Triple-A Buffalo could be in the forecast for Martin later in the summer.