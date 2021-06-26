Martin was placed on Double-A New Hampshire's injured list Friday, William Boor of MLBPipeline reports.
It's not clear at this point what Martin is dealing with, but he'll be sidelined for at least the next seven days. The highly touted prospect is slashing .275/.391/.394 with 16 RBI across 174 plate appearances with New Hampshire this season.
