Martin will begin the season at Double-A New Hampshire, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The canceled minor-league season last year meant Martin didn't get to make his professional debut last year after being selected as the fifth-overall pick. He's quite an advanced hitter despite his lack of professional experience, however, so he'll begin his career just two steps away from the big leagues. It may take something special for him to make his major-league debut this season, but he's on track to push for his first call-up in 2022.