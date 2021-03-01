Martin could see some outfield reps with the big club this spring, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Martin is capable of playing all over the diamond and will start taking some flyballs in the coming days. The Blue Jays have amassed a lot of offensive talent at the big-league level and in the minors, so Martin's versatility could lead to him slotting in wherever there's an open spot. He is unlikely to reach the majors this season, but could debut in 2022 if he impresses in the upper levels this year.