Martin recorded a base hit and a walk in his two plate appearances Sunday in the American League squad's 8-3 loss to the National League in the 2021 All-Star Futures Game.

After a brief stint on the injured list in late June and early July, Martin returned to action for six games at Triple-A Buffalo before heading to Colorado for the Futures Game. Martin was able to make an impact off the bench for the AL side, allowing him to return to Triple-A with some momentum. The 22-year-old is slashing .273/.394/.379 with two home runs and five stolen bases across 198 plate appearances in his first professional season.