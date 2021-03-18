The Blue Jays reassigned Martin to their minor-league camp Thursday.
The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 first-year player draft, Martin is still awaiting his debut in affiliated ball following the cancellation of the 2020 minor-league season. The toolsy 21-year-old received a look at big-league camp and saw action in 10 Grapefruit League games for the Jays, going 1-for-8 with four walks and two stolen bases. Toronto has yet to settle on whether to develop Martin as a center fielder or an infielder over the long term, but his ability to fit in comfortably at multiple defensive spots could actually accelerate his big-league timeline. Before a promotion is considered, however, Martin will likely have to prove he can handle pitching at the upper levels of the minors.