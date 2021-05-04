Martin will split his time between shortstop and center field for Double-A New Hampshire, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The Jays want to continue the 22-year-old's development at short, but with Jordan Groshans on the Fisher Cats as well, Martin will shift to center when Groshans is at the six. It's not yet clear what Martin's long-term defensive home will be, if he even has one, but at the very least, this suggests the organization isn't sold on Bo Bichette sticking at shortstop in the long term.