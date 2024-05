Sulser signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Sulser was assigned to Triple-A Buffalo, where he made a start Sunday and was touched up for five runs on nine hits over 3.1 innings. The 30-year-old's only experience at the big-league level came in 2022, when he collected a 3.63 ERA and 19:9 K:BB over 22.1 innings between the Pirates and Orioles.