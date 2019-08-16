Taylor was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays and optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Taylor was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Wednesday, and the Blue Jays saw enough in him to claim him off waivers. In 62 games at the Triple-A level this season, the 29-year-old carries a slash line of .257/.408/.461 with eight home runs.