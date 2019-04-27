Revere signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Revere spent spring training with the Rangers but was released just before the start of the regular season. The 30-year-old spent 2018 at the Triple-A level and slashed .277/.319/.406 in 166 plate appearances. Revere will report to extended spring training next week before presumably heading to Triple-A Buffalo.

More News
Our Latest Stories