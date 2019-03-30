Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Batting second against Detroit
McKinney is starting in right field and batting second in Saturday's game against the Tigers.
McKinney was moved from the seventh spot in the lineup to the second against Tigers' righty Spencer Turnbull. A consistent outfield rotation hasn't quite materialized for the Blue Jays yet, but this is the second straight game McKinney has started in right field. Perhaps more promising is the fact that the lefty-hitting McKinney has now started against a lefty and a righty in back-to-back games. Last year with the Yankees and Blue Jays, McKinney managed to hit .252/.318/.462 with six home runs and 13 RBI in 132 plate appearances.
