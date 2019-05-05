McKinney is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

The promotion of uber-prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has had a surprisingly negative impact on McKinney, who has been forced to vie for playing time with everyday third baseman-turned-utility man Brandon Drury. The job battle appears to be tilting in Drury's direction, as McKinney finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in six games.

