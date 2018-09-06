Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Blasts fourth homer
McKinney went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo homer and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Rays.
McKinney walked and scored in the first inning before swatting his fourth homer of the season in the fifth frame. The rookie is now hitting a solid .360/.450/.700 with five doubles and four homers across 15 games with the Blue Jays this season, which should keep him in the lineup on a fairly regular basis down the stretch.
