McKinney went 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, two runs scored and two strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 8-3 loss to the Yankees on Sunday.

McKinney was a little late to the home run party as he knocked in all three of the Blue Jays' runs off of two home runs. He hit a two-run shot to right field in the seventh and then another solo knock to center field in the ninth. McKinney was hitless over his last three games and in 11 over his last 14 so it was nice to see the lefty be productive at the plate. The 25-year-old now owns a .214/.270/.420 slash line with 11 home runs and 27 RBI over 261 plate appearances. The team has six more games remaining so McKinney should figure to start in at least half of those contests before the season wraps up.