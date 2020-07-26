McKinney was optioned to the Blue Jays' alternate training site Sunday.
The 25-year-old earned a spot on the Opening Day roster but didn't see the field during the first two games. McKinney figures to rejoin the big-league club at some point this season, but he's likely to remain limited to a reserve role.
