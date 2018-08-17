McKinney was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

McKinney will make the journey back to the big leagues after playing in two games for the Yankees at the beginning of this season. Following a trade to Toronto in July, McKinney continued to play at the Triple-A level, slashing .203/.292/.453 with three home runs and eight RBI in 19 games with Buffalo. Though he's struggled a bit lately, he should receive at least semi-regular playing time with the Blue Jays, or else the organization would've kept him in the minors.

