Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Called up from Buffalo
McKinney was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.
McKinney will make the journey back to the big leagues after playing in two games for the Yankees at the beginning of this season. Following a trade to Toronto in July, McKinney continued to play at the Triple-A level, slashing .203/.292/.453 with three home runs and eight RBI in 19 games with Buffalo. Though he's struggled a bit lately, he should receive at least semi-regular playing time with the Blue Jays, or else the organization would've kept him in the minors.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Traded to Blue Jays•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Returns from DL, remains at Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Rehabbing at Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Shifts rehab to Double-A•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Starts rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Playing in extended spring games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...