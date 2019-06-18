Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Called up to big leagues
McKinney was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
McKinney has spent 41 games in the major leagues this season, though he's pieced together a disappointing .221/.272/.364 slash line with three homers and nine RBI over that stretch. He'll provide depth at first base while Justin Smoak recovers from a quadriceps injury.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Returns to minors as planned•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Demotion coming Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Day off Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Late addition to lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Heads to bench•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Swats third home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal