McKinney went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the White Sox.

The 24-year-old hasn't been doing much at the plate lately -- he had only one multi-hit performance over his prior 16 games, slashing .200/.231/.320 during that stretch -- so Friday's breakout was a welcome sight. With Cavan Biggio playing the outfield at Triple-A Buffalo in preparation for a potential promotion, McKinney could need to heat up in a hurry if he wants to hang onto a regular spot in the Jays' lineup.