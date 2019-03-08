McKinney went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's spring game against Pittsburgh.

McKinney belted a two-run blast in the fifth inning to put the Blue Jays up 10-0. The 24-year-old started in left field, although he's also expected to see time at first base during the regular season. McKinney is now 6-for-20 with two homers, three RBI and six runs scored this spring.

