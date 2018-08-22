Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Clubs first home run
McKinney went 2-for-3 with with a home run, two runs scored, three RBI and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.
McKinney hit his first major-league home run and is 5-for-11 with five RBI and two walks since being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. The soon-to-be 24-year-old should continue to see at least semi-regular playing for the Blue Jays.
