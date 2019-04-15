McKinney went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Sunday against Tampa Bay.

McKinney clubbed a two-run homer in the ninth inning, cutting Toronto's deficit to four. He entered Sunday's series finale 0-for-9 in his previous two contests, so it was good to see him break out of a brief slump. McKinney is batting .217 with five extra-base hits and three RBI over 13 games in 2019.