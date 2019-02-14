McKinney and Teoscar Hernandez will compete for the starting job in left field, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Kevin Pillar and Randal Grichuk are slated to start in center field and right field, respectively, leaving McKinney and Hernandez to battle each other in camp for the final starting spot. McKinney seems like the safer bet to win the gig, as he started 31 games for the Blue Jays down the stretch last season after being acquired from the Yankees, slashing .252/.320/.470 with six homers in 128 plate appearances.