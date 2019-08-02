McKinney went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in a victory over Baltimore on Thursday.

With his team ahead by seven runs in the ninth inning, McKinney placed the cherry atop the cake, launching a long ball to right field to plate the final two runs of the game. While he has collected only nine hits over his last 45 at-bats, McKinney has at least provided some pop, as five of those nine hits have left the park. The 24-year-old is now slashing .216/.270/.416 with eight home runs and 19 RBI in 202 plate appearances this season.

