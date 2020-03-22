McKinney went 6-for-26 (.231) with a solo home run and a 3:10 BB:K this spring before the Grapefruit League schedule was suspended.

The lackluster spring numbers don't help his case to win a job on the 26-man roster, but the most important number for McKinney was likely always one -- as in, his one remaining minor-league option, something neither Derek Fisher nor Anthony Alford possess. Even if the Jays elect to part ways with one of those outfielders, that wouldn't guarantee McKinney a roster spot once the regular season begins, as the club could elect to keep Rowdy Tellez in the majors instead as insurance for Travis Shaw at first base.