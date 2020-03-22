Play

McKinney went 6-for-26 (.231) with a solo home run and a 3:10 BB:K this spring before the Grapefruit League schedule was suspended.

The lackluster spring numbers don't help his case to win a job on the 26-man roster, but the most important number for McKinney was likely always one -- as in, his one remaining minor-league option, something neither Derek Fisher nor Anthony Alford possess. Even if the Jays elect to part ways with one of those outfielders, that wouldn't guarantee McKinney a roster spot once the regular season begins, as the club could elect to keep Rowdy Tellez in the majors instead as insurance for Travis Shaw at first base.

More News
Our Latest Stories