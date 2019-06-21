Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Delivers pinch-hit homer
McKinney hit a two-run home run in a pinch-hit appearance Thursday night against the Angels.
McKinney came through with the hit of the night, launching a two-run blast to right field in the bottom of the 10th to end the ballgame. This marked his first big-league at-bat since being called up Tuesday, though he did get a chance in the majors earlier this season and is now hitting .227 with four homers and 11 RBI over 42 games.
