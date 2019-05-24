McKinney is expected to be demoted to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

McKinney and Richard Urena are heading to Buffalo, with Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel crossing the border in the opposite direction. McKinney hasn't gotten the job done this season, hitting .229/.278/.371 with just three homers in 41 games.