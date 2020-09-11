McKinney was designated for assignment Friday.
McKinney has spent three very brief stints on the active roster this season, appearing in just two games. He's still just 26 years old and owns a respectable 91 wRC+ in 124 career big-league games, so there's a chance he gets claimed off waivers.
