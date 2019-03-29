McKinney is starting in right field and batting seventh Friday against the Tigers.

McKinney was passed up for the Opening Day nod Thursday despite right-hander Jordan Zimmermann taking the mound for the Tigers, but he now gets the start against a left-hander in Matthew Boyd. The 24-year-old was expected to be deployed in a large-side platoon role, but his usage these first two games indicate the player rotation may not be so simple.