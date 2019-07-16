McKinney went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's 10-8 loss to the Red Sox.

Called up from Triple-A Buffalo earlier in the day, McKinney got the start in right field and hit eighth, and he responded with his fifth big-league homer of the year. The 24-year-old's .222/.277/.392 slash line through 47 games with Toronto still leaves him an afterthought in most fantasy formats, but he could get another chance to hold down a starting spot after posting a solid .886 OPS at Triple-A.