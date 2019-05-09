McKinney went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Twins.

McKinney accounted for the lone run the Blue Jays managed on Wednesday, blasting his second home run of the season in the fifth inning off Kyle Gibson. He's been out of the lineup frequently due to the hot hitting of Brandon Drury since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joined the big-league team. However, he's now started two games in a row, also recording a double in Tueday's game against the Twins. Despite the recent power he's showcased, McKinney is hitting just .240/.287/.370 for the season.

