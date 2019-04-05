Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Heads to bench
McKinney will be on the bench Friday against Cleveland.
McKinney is still expected to start the majority of Toronto's games, but he'll be the odd man out Friday as new acquisition Socrates Brito starts for the second straight game. McKinney has gone hitless in four straight games and is just 2-for-20 on the season.
