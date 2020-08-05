McKinney was added to Toronto's active roster Wednesday.
Derek Fisher (quad) was sent to the injured list Wednesday, freeing up a spot on the big-league roster for McKinney. The 25-year-old, who hit .215/.274/.422 with 12 home runs in 84 games last season, should fill a reserve outfield role during his time in the majors.
