The Blue Jays recalled McKinney from their alternate training site to serve as their 29th man for Thursday's doubleheader with the Phillies.

McKinney will provide the Blue Jays with an extra left-handed bat off the bench, but he likely won't be in line for an extended stay with the big club. Over 408 career big-league plate appearances, McKinney has slashed .227/.268/.435 (90 wRC+) with 18 home runs.