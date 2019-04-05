Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Late addition to starting nine
McKinney will slot in as the designed hitter and is batting third Friday against Cleveland, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Skipper Charlie Montoyo will shift Rowdy Tellez to first base, allowing for McKinney to serve as the designated hitter after Justin Smoak (neck) was a late scratch. McKinney is 2-for-20 with an RBI and four walks at the dish through six games in 2019.
