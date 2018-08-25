Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Launches second homer
McKinney went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 4-2 win over Philadelphia.
McKinney handed the Blue Jays a two-run lead in the third inning after going deep against Jake Arrieta. McKinney was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 17, and he's gone 6-for-15 with two homers and seven RBI over six games since his promotion.
