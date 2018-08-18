McKinney will man left field and lead off for the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Just up from Triple-A Buffalo, McKinney will slot into Saturday's lineup as the team looks for some additional production at corner outfield. McKinnney has plenty of power, totaling 16 homers over 76 Triple-A games this season, and his .245 BABIP suggests McKinney's .226 batting average over 20 games with Buffalo is the result of some bad luck.