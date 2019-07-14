The Blue Jays are expected to recall McKinney from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Monday's game in Boston, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He's expected to claim the spot on the active roster vacated by Rowdy Tellez, who was optioned to Triple-A following the Jays' loss to the Yankees on Sunday. McKinney will likely serve as a fourth outfielder and backup first baseman while he's up with Toronto and might not start more than a couple times per week.