Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Not in starting lineup
McKinney is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rays.
McKinney heads to the bench for just the third time this season. He hasn't done much at the plate this year, hitting .171/.277/.220. Alen Hanson gets the start in right field.
