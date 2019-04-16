Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Not in Tuesday's lineup
McKinney is not starting Tuesday against the Twins.
McKinney started the season slowly but does have eight hits (including five extra-base hits) in his last seven games. Randal Grichuk slides over to right field, with Socrates Brito starting in center.
