Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Not starting in opener
McKinney isn't in the lineup for Thursday's season opener against the Tigers.
The lefty-hitting McKinney looked to at least have the inside track on the large-side platoon role to begin the season, so his absence from the starting nine despite a right-hander (Jordan Zimmermann) taking the hill for Detroit comes as a surprise. Instead, manager Charlie Montoyo will reward Teoscar Hernandez and Rowdy Tellez with starts in left field and designated hitter, respectively, after both players outproduced McKinney during spring training.
