Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Not starting Tuesday
McKinney is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
McKinney returns to the bench Tuesday and has now started only two of the last five games. Brandon Drury moves out to right field while Eric Sogard starts at second base in the series opener.
