McKinney was optioned to the Blue Jays' taxi squad Saturday.
McKinney has been shuffled between the major-league roster and the alternate squad to begin the season, and he'll serve on the taxi squad after Chase Anderson (oblique) was activated ahead of his scheduled start Saturday. The outfielder will be available to step in on short notice during the team's current road trip.
